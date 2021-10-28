Sony Xperia fans are getting a SERIOUS camera upgrade – here are the details

Sony has announced what looks to be its most premium mobile yet, the Sony Xperia PRO-I. For budding photographers and professional snappers alike, the new Sony smartphone raises the bar for mobile photography with a truly bonkers camera.

It comes with bags of tricks, as well: not only can you shoot your own 4K 120fps high frame rate home movies, but this camera is perfect mixes a bunch of clever camera features for vloggers who want to produce top-notch content, amongst other types of mobile photography.

(Image credit: Sony)

The smartphone industry has had an excellent couple of weeks for the best phones, with many brands releasing new flagships with improved cameras. Apple recently launched the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max, while last week saw the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro make their long-awaited debut.

Having a phone rigged-out out with a wild camera is now something a lot of us desire – and the Sony Xperia Pro-I goes further than any other device to this measure. Sony isn't reinventing the wheel here: taking 4K 120fps high frame rate video is a first for a smartphone, claims Sony, and users will relish binge-watching their movies on the Xperia Pro-I's 21:9 aspect 6.5in 4K HDR OLED display.

Sony has used the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, which works to keep the phone at maximum performance while leveling out other processes. Features like 'Heat Suppression' control keep things cool, ensuring the phone lasts a long time by reducing the thermal stress on the battery.

The Sony Xperia PRO-I will be available for purchase in December, and it's priced at £1599 ($1800), so Sony has most definitely given this a flagship-tier price tag.