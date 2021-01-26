Sony Xperia Compact preps to take on iPhone 12 Mini now that small phones are here to stay

Small phones are making a comeback, and Sony is riding that wave with a brand new Xperia Compact handset; its no frills looks and slightly chunky chassis make it perfect for single-handed use.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact was the last mini smartphone from the company, boasting a modest 5-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, a curved design, and powerful innards. It's a bit on the hefty side, measuring 12.1mm at it's thickest point, but the girth isn't necessarily a con when it comes to using a smooth, slippery device that's going to be pricey to replace if it you drop it.

The smartphone didn't have a headphone jack, which is why we're excited about its successor, which is said to be packing one at the top of the phone. The feature has been all but phased out in premium smartphones, residing in budget and mid-tier devices.

You can take a closer look at the Sony Xperia Compact in the video below, which comes courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer on Voice (aka OnLeaks).

According to Hemmerstoffer, the new device isn't as thick as its predecessor, measuring 8.9mm, with a flat 5.5-inch display that's interrupted by a waterdrop notch which houses the 8MP selfie camera.

The dual rear camera setup comprises a 13MP main shooter in flat housing along with a secondary lens. Thanks to the lack of a bump, Sony has managed to reduce the girth on the handset somewhat, although it's still a touch larger than the iPhone 12 Mini, which comes in at 131.5mm x 64.2mm x 7.4mm, compared to the Sony Xperia Compact's 140mm x 68.9mm x 8.9mm.

Along with the volume rocker, you'll find a dedicated camera button and fingerprint sensor on the side of the smartphone.

Apple certainly thought that a smaller form factor was worth investing in, although as Hemmerstoffer points out, shortly after launch the iPhone 12 Mini's sales were described as "a bit sluggish" accordint to an Apple supplier talking to Nikkei.

No doubt Apple wanted to capitalize on the iPhone SE, which it revived last year, and which was picked as the best mid-range phone at the T3 Awards 2020.

The mid-range market seems to be where it's at for smartphones, with OnePlus emerging as the darling of the sector with its OnePlus Nord, and subsequent OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

The Sony Xperia Compact is lacking on the style front, but if the price is right, it could find a home amongst fans who want basic functionality, and don't want to spend thousands of pounds, or be tied into a contract spanning years with high monthly repayments, on a larger, more 'trendy' device, like the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3, or the iPhone 12 Pro.

Source: Voice