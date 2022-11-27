Sony Xperia 1 IV gets massive price cut in this Cyber Monday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best Cyber Monday deals have taken over from the Black Friday sales, with discounts on everything from smartphones to smartwatches and smart home tech. But your time is running out so you'll have to act fast if you want to bag yourself a bargain.

If you're on the hunt for a great smartphone deal then take a look at the Sony Xperia 1 IV which has had a huge 28% price drop at Amazon, taking it down to just £930 which is the cheapest it has ever been.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 1 IV: was £1299, now £929.40 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get almost £370 off the Sony Xperia 1 IV at Amazon today - Sony's latest flagship phone has a 6.5-inch 4K screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, but what it really thrives at is photography,

Why you should consider the Sony Xperia 1 IV

The Sony Xperia 1 IV is every bit the flagship smartphone with a high-quality build, a 6.5-inch 4K display and an impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood. But where this smartphone really thrives is in photography and videography - if you're big into photography then the Sony Xperia 1 IV is the best phone for you.

The triple-lens camera system is not only advanced in its setup but it also gives you tonnes of manual control over your shots, something you don't necessarily get elsewhere.

In the Sony Xperia 1 IV review, we called the camera software 'the most powerful of any smartphone' but it's not for the faint-hearted, you'll need to know your way around settings like shutter speed (SS), exposure value (EV) and white balance (WB) to make the most of it, although there are basic and automatic modes on the camera for when you don't have time to toggle.

Not only is it great for photography enthusiasts but the Sony Xperia 1 IV is also very good for streaming video and movies, in particular, thanks to the 21:9 aspect ratio of the crisp, sharp screen. Add to that a year of Bravia Core with blockbusters like Venom and Jumanji, and you're onto a winner.