Official Sony PS5 sign-up page goes live! Is PlayStation 5 reveal imminent?

The official Sony PlayStation 5 webpage has just gone live in the UK and Germany, suggesting that an official PS5 unveiling could be imminent.

The discovery, which was first noted on Reddit, links to the official UK and German webpages on their nation-specific PlayStation 5 website. The webpages, which telling end with "/explore/ps5" in their URL, show the PS5 logo along with text underneath which states that "PlayStation 5 is coming" and "Launches holiday 2020".

On the UK PS5 page, this text then follows:

"We've begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we're not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 games."

And then their is a sign-up widget so gamers can stay abreast of any PlayStation 5 news, such as information on its specific launch date, price and games.

(Image credit: Sony)

These official PS5 webpages going live come after a steady escalation in PlayStation 5 leaks and rumours, with many suggesting Sony is planning to unveil the console in February 2020, and that pre-orders for the console will go live in March. It also comes mere hours after Sony's chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, suggested that PS5 pricing had not yet been finalised.

