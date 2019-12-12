Sony PS4 with FIFA 20 deal at eBay: an IDEAL Christmas gift for gamers

There are a ton of PS4 deals out there right now, but you'll be lucky to find one as good as this. That's because ShopTo's eBay page is currently offering a PS4 500GB FIFA 20 Console Bundle for just £220.99 - that's a hefty £39 off the usual asking price of £259.99, and even knocks the socks off the price of the same bundle on competing websites, where you'll find it for £249 at Currys PC World, for example.

To score the PlayStation 4 with FIFA 20 console bundle at this price, which is a straight 15% reduction, just use code PRESSIES at checkout. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

PS4 500GB | Was: £259.99 | Now: £220.99 with deal code PRESSIES | Available now at ShopTo eBay

The good thing about this bundle is that even if you're not a fan of FIFA, the game comes as a physical copy, rather than a digital download that we see with a lot of these bundle deals. That means you can trade it in to get even more of a discount on your new console. View Deal

This particular deal is a steal because it even beats the same bundle on ShopTo's own website, which is priced at £249.85. The 500GB PS4 is a solid choice of console if 4K gaming isn't a necessity or you just don't have the set up that's geared towards a PS4 Pro. At this price, it's a fantastic opportunity to tick off someone's Christmas gift on your list, or splurge on a treat for yourself.

For the very best prices on all of Sony's PlayStation 4 consoles, be sure to check out the deal comparison tables below. While to discover the very greatest titles to play on the consoles, be sure to check out T3's best PS4 games guide.