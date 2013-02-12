Sonos co-founder considering BlackBerry 10 app

Just bought a new BlackBerry Z10 and found to your horror that the only Sonos app is third-party? Sonos haven't made any promises but they are looking into it

Sonos are currently investigating whether to make a Sonos Controller app for BlackBerry 10 according to co-founder Tom Cullen. The company recently just updated their iPhone app to be compatible with the iPhone 5.

When asked whether the company would consider making an app for the new BlackBerry operating system the co-founder responded saying, "Are we already considering it? Yes. Are we trying to figure out whether modern music lovers are gonna have one in their pocket, yeah. That's what we're literally trying to figure out. Because right now you can't tell."

Cullen went on to explain that while the decision on making an app for iOS was easy, it wasn't until Samsung started making its Samsung Galaxy S3 and the other Galaxy products that they were won over in making an Android app.

"It wasn't actually clear, even though they all thought it was clear – the noisy ones did and then Samsung started to make some really nice products. And that made it obvious that it was time to do Android."

"Then the same thing happened on tablets, we were looking at tablets going yeah, these tablets really aren't very good. And then Amazon made the Kindle and Google made the Nexus 7, and we were like, damn, 199 bucks, nobody should buy any kind of controller from us any more."

The Sonos Controller app for iPhone has just been updated alongside the release of the Sonos PLAYBAR, the company's first soundbar which can be both a wireless speaker and also a home theatre system.