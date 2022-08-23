Sonic Frontiers release date leaks and it's very unexpected

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sega appears to have accidentally leaked the release date of Sonic Frontiers , ahead of an appearance at Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live later today.

It seems that a new Japanese advert was published on YouTube (opens in new tab) (now made private once again) revealing that Sonic Frontiers will arrive on November 8th, 2022. This date is extremely unexpected as it's one day before the launch of God of War: Ragnarok , arguably the biggest game of the year left to release.

Originally debuted at The Game Awards back in December 2021, Sonic Frontiers is the first 3D mainline Sonic game since 2017's Sonic Forces. It looks to take inspiration from Breath of the Wild with an "open-zone" environment for Sonic to traverse freely. Early previews have been mixed with fans imploring Sega to delay the game, however, the company has repeatedly stated that it will launch in 2022.

Little is known about the story except that players will take on Sonic's nemesis, Dr. Eggman, once again and it will be set in the Starfall Islands. The platform game will also see Sonic solving puzzles and battling robots across the open world.

A new Japanese Sonic Frontiers ad includes a November 8 release datehttps://t.co/Y6moP1tQVT pic.twitter.com/suJeGqPmUtAugust 23, 2022 See more

November is already looking like a busy month for video games. Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is set to launch on November 8th alongside Sonic Frontiers (if this leak is correct), before Sony's PlayStation exclusive God of War: Ragnarok releases on November 9th. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will then make their way to store shelves on November 18th.

This follows on from an incredibly packed October, which is set to feature Overwatch 2, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Bayonetta 3, Gotham Knights, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Resident Evil Village DLC, to name a few. It's a great time for anyone that loves games.

T3 will be getting a hands-on preview with Sonic Frontiers at Gamescom 2022 later this week, so make sure to keep an eye out for our impressions.

Sonic Frontiers is scheduled to launch across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. Its official date from Sega currently positions it as sometime in Q4 2022.

Meanwhile, God of War Ragnarok producer Cory Barlog recently addressed speculation that the upcoming PlayStation 5 game will be delayed.