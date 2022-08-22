God of War Ragnarok's Cory Barlog tells fans to "be cool" among delay rumours

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

God of War Ragnarok producer Cory Barlog has addressed speculation that the upcoming PlayStation 5 game will be delayed.

Taking to Twitter (opens in new tab), Barlog asked fans to "be cool" in what is thought to be the Sony Santa Monica director addressing the recent leaks surrounding the game. He then added that "no delay" is happening for God of War Ragnarok in light of followers believing one was imminent, as a result.

After originally being announced in September 2020 with an initial release window of 2021, God of War Ragnarok was delayed until 2022. It was subsequently confirmed to be arriving this November by Sony in July, after months of speculation.

Barlog previously helmed God of War (2018) as the creative director, however, stepped back from the role for the much-anticipated sequel with Eric Williams taking over the position. A documentary called " Raising Kratos " was published by PlayStation following the first game's development, showing the difficulties behind it. It's an incredible deep dive into game-making, if I do say so myself.

no delay.just saying, to no one in particular...be cool.August 20, 2022 See more

Speaking on the change of directors last year, Barlog told GamesRadar that: "It is definitely that weird, ethereal 'stepping outside of yourself concept' where you're challenged on a daily basis to know when to take your hands off the wheel, right?"

To be able to be there – to be the sounding board – to set a few of the expectations and say 'these are important, let's make sure we hit these,' but to really try to place yourself in their shoes. As a director, you don't want somebody else telling you this is how I would do it."

Earlier this year, Barlog spoke out on the possibility of God of War Ragnarok coming to PC following its predecessor's launch in January 2022. More recently, Sony released a new God of War Ragnarok trailer that chronicles the journey of Kratos and Atreus so far, while providing some small teases for the upcoming title from actor Felicia Day and everyone's favourite storyteller, Mimir.

God of War Ragnarok is scheduled to launch exclusively across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9th, 2022.