God of War Ragnarok release date reportedly set for November

Sony's highly anticipated God of War Ragnarok video game is reportedly scheduled to launch in November this year.

That's according to Bloomberg, which has shared an official release date of the PS5 and PS4 title will be announced later this month. This information comes from two sources close to the matter.

This news counteracts a recent report from Gamereactor yesterday, which suggested that God of War Ragnarok was internally delayed to 2023.

God of War Ragnarok is currently scheduled to launch across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 sometime in 2022, though no exact date has been given. To keep up with all the latest news, trailers and everything else, head to T3's God of War Ragnarok hub for the latest details.

This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly