God of War Ragnarok gets update from Sony Santa Monica – "something cool is coming"

God of War Ragnarok has received an update of sorts from Sony Santa Monica to celebrate the four-year anniversary of God of War (2018).

Sony Santa Monica creative director Cory Barlog addressed fans (via Twitter) in a statement, speaking about the progress of the game and why the studio has not shown any new footage since September 2021. During this, he confirmed that "something cool is coming" but the game is not "ready to be shown" just yet, while also noting the developer's gratitude to fans for their patience and support of the series.

Considering that Sony premiered a three-minute trailer as part of the PlayStation Showcase only seven months ago, it's interesting to hear that the studio has actually decided to pull the curtain back once more. Is this a sign that the game is destined for another delay to 2023?

The full clip can be watched below:

4 years ago, God of War (2018) released! We’re grateful to all of you who joined Kratos and Atreus on their journey, and we’re so proud of the team who worked to bring it to life. While we’re not ready to share an update about what comes next, here’s a quick message from Cory! pic.twitter.com/Z5PHpKQppYApril 20, 2022 See more

"Speaking of... God of War Ragnarok. We haven't said a lot about this. That's because everybody is heads down, hard at work. We are perfectionists. Everyone's tightening up the graphics on level three, there is so much going on right now that I just wish we could share it with you but it's just not ready to be shown," said Barlog in full.

"But I guarantee you the moment, the very second that we have something that we're ready to share, we're going to share it with you. Because we don't want to hold any of this back, so please hold tight, know that something cool is coming and that we, everybody here at Santa Monica is so incredibly thankful for all the support that you've given us."

The game will see Kratos and Atreus journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as they prepare for the prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way, the pair will explore mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms, and face fearsome foes in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The biggest new threat looks to be Thor, the hammer-wielding god of Thunder, though he looks quite different from Marvel's Chris Hemsworth.

God of War Ragnarok is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 sometime in 2022. No release window outside of that has been specified, although a Sony Santa Monica community manager recently re-confirmed that the game would launch this year.

