Sonic Central shows off more Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Origins and Netflix's Sonic Prime

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sega has held its latest Sonic Central event with fans being given further looks at upcoming projects for Sonic the Hedgehog, such as Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Origins and the Netflix Sonic Prime TV series.

Hosted by Sonic chief brand and business officer Ivo Gerscovich as well as creative officer Takashi Iizuka, the 10-minute livestream rattled through numerous announcements across the world of video games and entertainment. With no major announcements or details of any consequence, I did find myself disappointed with the showing.

Sonic Origins, the classic collection that is set to remaster the first four Sonic games for modern consoles and PC, kicked the presentation off. This looked to be just a general trailer reminding players that the game is set to launch soon with no new information present. A Sonic Speed Simulator for Roblox then followed with music from Sonic Unleashed accompanying, briefly giving me hope of a remaster that never came to light. Why, Sega?

The full Sonic Central presentation can be watched below in full:

In comparison, Sonic Central last year unveiled Sonic Colors Ultimate, Sonic Origins and the first tease of Sonic Frontiers, so it's hard not to be disappointed by 2022's presentation.

Sonic Origins will launch across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on June 23rd, 2022. Meanwhile, Sonic Frontiers is scheduled to launch sometime in 2022.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly