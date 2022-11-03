This great Sonic Frontiers deal is gonna go fast

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Thinking of picking up Sonic Frontiers? A new deal at Base reduces the game by more than 15% across PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, providing the perfect excuse to start playing on day one.

View the Sonic Frontiers deal at Base now (opens in new tab)

Taking Sonic into an open-world environment for the first time in the hedgehog's history, Sonic Frontiers looks to deliver a refreshing new experience. Players will be able to run, grind and collect rings across many different environments while battling a multitude of enemies via Sonic's new enhanced combat mechanics.

The high-speed adventure begins as Sonic suddenly becomes stranded on an ancient island in search of his friends and the now-missing Chaos Emeralds. But why is there a destroyed ship belonging to Doctor Eggman? And who are all of these mysterious new foes that inhabit the Starfall Islands? The plot thickens...

(opens in new tab) Sonic Frontiers (PS5): was £49.99 , now £41.85 at Base (opens in new tab)

Get Sonic Frontiers on PlayStation 5 to take advantage of next-gen capabilities as well as various DualSense features. Pre-ordering today saves 16% off the typical RRP.

(opens in new tab) Sonic Frontiers (PS4): was £49.99 , now £41.85 at Base (opens in new tab)

Similarly, anyone on PlayStation 4 can pick up the game and then play it on PlayStation 5 if they decide to upgrade their console at a later date.

(opens in new tab) Sonic Frontiers (Xbox Series X/S): was £49.99 , now £41.85 at Base (opens in new tab)

Xbox players have access to the same great deal too, be that on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Save 16% on the traditional asking price now.

(opens in new tab) Sonic Frontiers (Nintendo Switch): was £49.99 , now 41.85 at Base (opens in new tab)

Finally, for those that want to experience Sonic Fronters on the move as well as on the big screen, the same offer is available on Nintendo Switch. Don't miss out!

Why get Sonic Frontiers today

Sonic Frontiers takes inspiration from one of the best games of all time, Breath of the Wild , adapting its open-world (or "open-zone") formula for modern consoles. Anticipation is sky-high for the 3D platforming adventure that looks to offer a scale previously unheard of in the Sonic franchise, one I personally can't wait to get my hands on.

Check out the latest Sonic Frontiers trailer below:2 and walked away impressed. Will it win over all of the critics? Highly unlikely, yet this is a game that has been nearly five yeCars in the making. Just look at Sonic's history over the last decade and you can see that the 3D games were often pushed out the door too quickly. Sega looks to have taken their time, hopefully meaning Sonic Frontiers has benefited.

If you need further convincing, check out the latest Sonic Frontiers trailer below:

Sonic Frontiers is scheduled to launch across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows on November 8th, 2022.

Looking for more great deals? Head to T3's Black Friday hub for the latest offers across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and more.