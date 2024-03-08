Snag £150 off Samsung fan-fave Galaxy phone with exclusive discount code

The best phones don't have to cost you a huge amount of money, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is evidence of that. This 'fan edition' phone keeps a lot of what made the Galaxy S23 handset great, but cuts down on the asking price – making this a very appealing package indeed, if you're looking for a handset upgrade.

Now you can get the Galaxy S23 FE for even less, because Currys is running a discount code offer that knocks a huge £150 off the price – that's a quarter of the original asking price. You can get the offer from Currys below, and it's also available at Amazon if you prefer.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: was £599 , now £449 at Currys

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE gives you a lot of bang for your buck even at full price, but with £150 off it's frankly rude to pass this offer up. Just make sure you use the discount code GALAXYS23FE150 when you go through the checkout to get the price down.

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review, we described the design as "every bit the flagship" and the camera performance as "compelling" – and with a choice of four different colour finishes to choose from, you can pick the one that best matches your taste and aesthetic.

It's probably a good idea to take advantage of this offer at your earliest opportunity, however, because we're not sure Samsung is going to keep this promotion around for a long time. What will last a long time is the use you get out of this handset, which comes packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm and a generous 8GB of RAM.