Smeg partners up with Vitesey to bring food shelf life extension tech to its fridges

Vitesy made headlines after launching Shelfy last month, a game-changing smart device designed to fight the rising issue of food waste. Not only is it designed to extend food shelf life, but it also reduces bacteria and removes unpleasant odours. The device has also interested a lot of people who prioritise sustainability in the kitchen, making its way onto our Earth Day sustainable kitchen gadgets round up.

Today, Vitesy announced its partnership with fellow Italian kitchen brand, Smeg. The collaboration sees the integration of Vitesy's photocatalytic technology into Smeg’s new collection of Dolomite appliances. The technology was first used on Vitesy's Shelfy before the collaboration took place.

(Image credit: Vitesy)

Vitesy's photocatalytic filter is capable of breaking down microorganisms whilst keeping food fresher for longer. As mentioned, this technology was first used to create Vitesy's own product, Shelfy. The brand has also worked on Smeg's hoods, designing an innovative and compact air purifier which is capable of reducing microbiological pollutants and volatile organic compounds.

The Smeg Dolomite is a new luxury refrigeration range, and includes combined refrigerators, wine cellars and varying fridge/freezer columns. The Dolomite combined refrigerator features advanced technologies alongside Vitesy's photocatalytic filter, including those for precision cooling and accurate food storage.

It's not entirely clear when the range will become available, but we'll update this page as soon as it is.