Smarty SIM only deal delivers 100GB data for just £12 a month

With the cost of living crisis changing the way we spend money, many of us are looking to cut down on our monthly expenses. Phone bills tend to rack up a lot of money, so if you’re looking to keep the costs down, a great way to do this is to switch to a SIM only deal .

Some of the best SIM only deals come from Smarty, a SIM-only mobile network that’s owned and powered by Three. Smarty SIM only plans offer super-fast speeds, unlimited calls and texts and no upfront costs, at incredibly low prices.

If you’re looking for a new SIM only plan, Smarty is currently offering its 100GB SIM only data plan for just £12 a month.

View the 100GB SIM only plan at Smarty

This 100GB data SIM only plan from Smarty offers a huge amount of data, unlimited texts and calls, plus 5G and EU roaming at no extra cost. At just £12 a month, this SIM only plan also comes with no speed restrictions and is on a no contract basis, so you can start and cancel your Smarty SIM whenever you want for total flexibility.

Due to the cost of living price hikes on TV, phone and broadband contracts, Smarty is promising both new and existing customers that when they sign up for a Smarty SIM, they won’t be faced with any annual price rises. This means the current price of £12 a month on this 100GB data SIM only deal will stay this price during your entire contract term.

Smarty has been rolling out incredible deals like this one all year, including doubling data for free and slashing their prices. This SIM only deal is running from May to July so you have plenty of time to take advantage of this saving. To view the 100GB data plan, click the link above or keep reading for more SIM only deals from Smarty.

P.S. For more SIM only deals, check out our guide to how and where to save money on your mobile phone plan .

While 100GB is a huge amount of data to use each month, we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted the biggest amount of data available. Unlimited data can be quite expensive, depending on which provider you go for but with Smarty, you can currently get the unlimited data SIM only plan for just £20 a month – more details below.