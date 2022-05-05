Smarty SIM only deal delivers 100GB data for just £12 a month

Get 100GB data, unlimited calls and texts and no upfront cost with Smarty SIM only deals

Smarty SIM only deals
(Image credit: Smarty)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published

With the cost of living crisis changing the way we spend money, many of us are looking to cut down on our monthly expenses. Phone bills tend to rack up a lot of money, so if you’re looking to keep the costs down, a great way to do this is to switch to a SIM only deal.

Some of the best SIM only deals come from Smarty, a SIM-only mobile network that’s owned and powered by Three. Smarty SIM only plans offer super-fast speeds, unlimited calls and texts and no upfront costs, at incredibly low prices.

If you’re looking for a new SIM only plan, Smarty is currently offering its 100GB SIM only data plan for just £12 a month.

View the 100GB SIM only plan at Smarty

This 100GB data SIM only plan from Smarty offers a huge amount of data, unlimited texts and calls, plus 5G and EU roaming at no extra cost. At just £12 a month, this SIM only plan also comes with no speed restrictions and is on a no contract basis, so you can start and cancel your Smarty SIM whenever you want for total flexibility.

Due to the cost of living price hikes on TV, phone and broadband contracts, Smarty is promising both new and existing customers that when they sign up for a Smarty SIM, they won’t be faced with any annual price rises. This means the current price of £12 a month on this 100GB data SIM only deal will stay this price during your entire contract term.

Smarty has been rolling out incredible deals like this one all year, including doubling data for free and slashing their prices. This SIM only deal is running from May to July so you have plenty of time to take advantage of this saving. To view the 100GB data plan, click the link above or keep reading for more SIM only deals from Smarty.

P.S. For more SIM only deals, check out our guide to how and where to save money on your mobile phone plan.

100GB data SIM only plan: £12 a month at Smarty

100GB data SIM only plan: £12 a month at Smarty
The 100GB data SIM only plan from Smarty is powered by Three’s fast and secure network and offers an incredible amount of data for just £12 a month. There’s no upfront cost or contract length so you can come and go as you please. This plan also has unlimited calls and texts, access to 5G data at no extra cost, EU roaming, unrestricted tethering in the UK and no speed caps. Deal ends July 2022.

View Deal

While 100GB is a huge amount of data to use each month, we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted the biggest amount of data available. Unlimited data can be quite expensive, depending on which provider you go for but with Smarty, you can currently get the unlimited data SIM only plan for just £20 a month – more details below.

Unlimited data SIM only plan: £20 a month at Smarty

Unlimited data SIM only plan: £20 a month at Smarty
The Smarty SIM only plan is just £20 a month and comes with unlimited data, texts and calls with no speed restrictions, contract length. This SIM deal is similar to the 100GB one above but has a bigger amount of data but still at an incredibly low price. Deal ends 27th July 2022.

View Deal
modelFilterPhoneLabel
arrowAltText
arrowAltText
goBackTo
Network
arrowAltText
BT
EE
Giffgaff
ID
Lebara Mobile
O2
Plusnet
Sky Mobile
Smarty
Talkmobile
Tesco Mobile
Three
Virgin Mobile
Vodafone
Voxi
filterToggleShow
Monthly Cost
arrowAltText
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
arrowAltText
Any Upfront Cost
Data
arrowAltText
Any Data
Minutes
arrowAltText
Texts
arrowAltText
Contract Length
arrowAltText
comparisonContractsTabLabel
reviewHandsetsTabLabel
comparisonSimOnlyTabLabel
comparisonDealsCount
comparisonTabBarLabel
arrowAltText
SIM Only
SIM only
100gigabytedataBlockLabel
unlimitedValue minutesDisplayMinutesLabel
unlimitedValuetextsBlockLabel
Three
contractLengthMonths
View Deal
viewAtBlockLabel Three
Editor's Pick
expandedRowToggleHidden
SIM Only
Voxi 15GB Sim Only
15gigabytedataBlockLabel
unlimitedValue minutesDisplayMinutesLabel
unlimitedValuetextsBlockLabel
Voxi
contractLengthMonth
View Deal
viewAtBlockLabel VOXI
Unlimited social media data
expandedRowToggleHidden
SIM Only
iD Pay Monthly SIM
12gigabytedataBlockLabel
unlimitedValue minutesDisplayMinutesLabel
unlimitedValuetextsBlockLabel
ID
contractLengthMonth
View Deal
viewAtBlockLabel ID Mobile
Best under £10 a month
expandedRowToggleHidden
SIM Only
SIM only
unlimitedValuedataBlockLabel
unlimitedValue minutesDisplayMinutesLabel
unlimitedValuetextsBlockLabel
Three
contractLengthMonths
View Deal
viewAtBlockLabel Three
Cheapest unlimited data plan
expandedRowToggleHidden
SIM Only
SIM Only
150gigabytedataBlockLabel
unlimitedValue minutesDisplayMinutesLabel
unlimitedValuetextsBlockLabel
EE
contractLengthMonths
View Deal
viewAtBlockLabel EE Mobile
Best on EE
expandedRowToggleHidden
SIM Only
SIM Card Triple SIM
3gigabytedataBlockLabel
unlimitedValue minutesDisplayMinutesLabel
unlimitedValuetextsBlockLabel
Talkmobile
contractLengthMonth
View Deal
viewAtBlockLabel TalkMobile
expandedRowToggleHidden
SIM Only
SIM Card Triple SIM
4gigabytedataBlockLabel
unlimitedValue minutesDisplayMinutesLabel
unlimitedValuetextsBlockLabel
Talkmobile
contractLengthMonth
View Deal
viewAtBlockLabel TalkMobile
expandedRowToggleHidden
SIM Only
Contract SIM Only Voice
1gigabytedataBlockLabel
unlimitedValue minutesDisplayMinutesLabel
unlimitedValuetextsBlockLabel
Three
contractLengthMonths
View Deal
viewAtBlockLabel Three
expandedRowToggleHidden
SIM Only
SIM only
2gigabytedataBlockLabel
1000 minutesDisplayMinutesLabel
1000textsBlockLabel
Lebara Mobile
contractLengthMonth
View Deal
viewAtBlockLabel Lebara Mobile
expandedRowToggleHidden
SIM Only
4GB
4gigabytedataBlockLabel
unlimitedValue minutesDisplayMinutesLabel
unlimitedValuetextsBlockLabel
Smarty
contractLengthMonth
View Deal
viewAtBlockLabel Smarty
expandedRowToggleHidden
comparisonLoadMoreLabel
TOPICS
Deals Phones
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen

As Deals Writer at T3, Beth covers deals, discount codes and seasonal holidays. Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals