Sky TV users are getting a festive upgrade in the coming weeks

In case you weren't aware, it's nearly Christmas, folks. That means that everyone's favourite red suit-wearing delivery man is coming back, with the hope of snazzy gifts and festive cheer.

If you're a Sky TV customer, you'll also be able to track the jolly fella on your Sky Glass, Sky Stream or Sky Q device. That's because the Sky Santa Tracker is making a return, allowing you to keep a watchful eye on the progress of his journey on Christmas Eve.

Users will be able to call up the tracker via the voice control on their remote, with five commands bringing the tracker to life. Those phrases – Where’s Santa?, Santa Tracker, Where is Santa right now?, Follow Santa, and Is Santa coming tonight? – will all pull up the tracker, detailing Santa's journey around the globe, and giving an ETA to his arrival at your address.

That's not the end of it, either. There are also 12 video messages from Ol' Saint Nick, answering questions and unveiling secrets about himself. Users can ask things like "what do you do in the Summer?" or "am I on the nice list?" with a pre-recorded message playing in response. It should be perfect for keeping younger audiences entertained.

If you're actually after some more traditional entertainment, though, there's a lovely suite of Christmas movies on offer. Using commands like “we wish you a movie Christmas”, “Christmas on Sky Cinema” and “Movies make Christmas” users can find a host of festive-themed films available on the platform.

That's a great addition for users. It should offer a little more immersion as the holiday season draws in, with extra content to keep users of all ages interested.

Oh, and as if that wasn't enough, there's a host of goodies to be found on Sky VIP, too. Over 100,000 experiences are available to be snapped up, including free ice skating sessions, tickets to Christmas light displays, family trips to Finland and more.