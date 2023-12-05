Sky TV is getting more Premier League action – but Amazon will miss out

If you're a football fan, you'll know all about the struggle of finding live matches to watch. In the UK, various rules have left us with an unusual package of games available across a host of the best streaming services.

That's all going to change soon, though. The Premier League have just signed off on the revised streaming package for the 2025-26 season – and there are some notable changes.

The main point of note is that Sky have successfully secured four out of the five packages on offer. That means they'll have access to at least 215 games this season, including all ten shown on the final day of the season.

Elsewhere, TNT – formerly BT Sports – will have 52 matches to show. Interestingly, Amazon Prime have lost out on their selection of matches. That comes as something of a surprise, with the platform showing a host of games on bank holidays.

I had previously predicted Amazon fighting for more of the rights this time out, in the hope of stealing some of the user base away from the traditional partners. That move would have looked similar to the Apple TV deal in the USA, which sees them take on coverage of top flight games there via the MLS Season Pass.

Apple's deal sees them take on a ten-year deal with the league, offering users access to every single game taking place. That would have been some stretch for the Premier League, but the blueprint set out by Apple is fantastic from a user perspective, which could have made it attractive for any company willing to take it on.

Still, it's great news for those who use Sky TV products. If you already use a Sky Sports package, you're about to get a stellar upgrade with even more matches on offer.

If you haven't got a Sky Sports package, it may well be time to have a look at upgrading to one.