Sky TV customers need to check out these fun festive features

Sky TV customers are in for a treat this festive season because there are a few fun new features and a whole host of films available right now to get you feeling merry. All of these will be available for Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q customers.

Your kids will love the first one because you can use voice search on your remote or television set to access Sky's very own Santa Tracker.

Up until Christmas Eve, it'll count down the days until the man himself comes down the chimney, and on the 24th of December, it'll show you where in the world he is at any given time.

To make use of it ask any of these questions: “Where’s Santa?”; “Santa Tracker”; “Where’s Santa Tracker?”; “Where is Santa right now?”; “Follow Santa” or “Is Santa coming tonight?”

No matter which Sky TV package you pay for, you'll get loads of films and TV shows to watch on Sky Showcase over the holidays as well. That includes Elf, The Polar Express and A Boy Called Christmas as well as Christmas specials like A League of Their Own Christmas Special 2022, Rob & Romesh vs Christmas on Ice, as well as brand new Sky original content like Christmas Carole and Red Riding Hood: After Ever After.

Some of those festive favourites can be accessed quickly by voice using famous lines from the films:

To watch The Grinch just say “No one should be alone this Christmas” or “Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more”.

If you want to see Elf say “Santa! I know him!”; I’m a cotton-headed ninny muggins”; “Smiling’s my favourite” or “Son of a nutcracker”.

For The Polar Express, you'll need “Why to the North Pole of course!”.

Love Actually can be found using the lines “Love actually is all around”; “At Christmas, you tell the truth” and “Worse than the total agony of being in love?”.

And finally, to watch Home Alone use “Merry Christmas, you filthy animal”; “Keep the change you filthy animal” or “Guys I’m eating junk and watching rubbish!”

Another voice command shows you all the child-friendly Christmas content available, to find this page you just need to press the voice button on the remote and say “Kids Christmas”; “Ho Ho Ho”; “Kids Christmas Grotto”; “For the little elves”; “Sky Kids Christmas” or “Kids Christmas Stuff”.

Are you a Sky VIP customer? You can choose to watch either How the Grinch Stole Christmas or Love Actually for free from Sky Store up until the 31st of December.