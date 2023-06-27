Can Skullcandy take on Sonos with their new range of Bluetooth speakers?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I'll be the first one to admit that the above headline veers ever so slightly on the side of clickbait, but it's true that Skullcandy's latest product launch might draw potential customers away from Sonos, especially those who prefer their outdoor audio equipment to look good as well as being rugged. And the new speakers costing way less than Sonos won't hurt, either.

After a successful re-entry to the world of the best gaming headsets with their Skullcandy PLYR headphones, Skullcandy turned their attention to the best Bluetooth speakers with the all-new lineup, "perfect for Fourth of July, summer BBQs, pool parties, summertime adventures and more."

The range consists of the Ounce, Kilo, Terrain Mini, Terrain, and Terrain XL Wireless Bluetooth Speakers and bring an array of features, including long battery life, IPX7-rated all-weather rugged engineering and ultra-portable design at accessible price points, without compromising 'supreme' sound, Skullcandy says.

Kilo features a wireless linking system that allows consumers to sync two Kilo speakers to play music in full stereo. However, the Terrain lineup is the real show-stopper here, taking this feature to the next level by connecting up to 99 of any of the three Terrain models using SKDY Multi-Link.

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

Even the smallest $30 Ounce has some tricks up in its sleeve, like the up to 16-hour battery life, advanced Bluetooth 5.3 chip, downward-firing passive radiator for maximum bass, and USB-CTM charging that provides a reliable, fast charge to your speaker.

The $80 Terrain XL Wireless Bluetooth Speaker sits on the other end of the scale. It has an up to 18-hour battery life, 'exceptional' sound quality with 'powerful' bass, a dual connection allowing you to connect one speaker to two devices simultaneously, and, of course, the ability to connect up to 99 Skullcandy speakers via SKDY Multi-Link wirelessly.

Colourways for all speakers in the lineup include light grey/blue, black/space grey, dark blue/blue blaze and astro dust. Ranging from $29.99 to $79.99, find out more about the new speakers by visiting Skullcandy today.