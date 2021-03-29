Simba Easter mattress sale offers 35% off everything

The Simba Easter sale is now on and you'll sleep soundly knowing that if you spend £300 or more, you can get 35% off across all products. This offer is live on the site NOW and ends at 23:59pm, 5th April 2021

Simba makes some of today's best mattresses, and we regularly see Simba deals and discounts direct from the brand, with the Simba Easter sale being a particularly good set of deals.

Here are the details of the Simba Easter sale with some of the highlights.

The Simba Hybrid Pro

(Image credit: Simba)

Sleep like a pro with Simba's most advanced mattress. Features seven layers of innovation and up to 5,000 titanium Aerocoil springs and unbeatable temperature regulation, thanks to the luxurious natural wool top layer.

Prices:

Super King | Was £1,379 | Now £896.35

King Size | Was £1,279 | Now £831.35

Double | Was £1,119 | Now £727.35

Single | Was £899 | Now £584.35

The Simba Hybrid Mattress

(Image credit: Simba)

A hybrid like no other. Experience gravity-defying comfort (five layers to be precise) and sleep cooler with Simba's unique, patented titanium Aerocoil spring-comfort layer.

Prices:

Super King | Was £1,009 | Now £655.85

King Size: | Was £909 | Now £590.85

Double | Was £799 | Now £4519.35

Single | Was £589 | Now £382.85

Terms & Conditions

The Easter offer will be available between 09:00 BST on 29th March 2021 and 23:59 on 5th April 2021. Each offer is subject to availability on the day and can be amended or withdrawn without notice.