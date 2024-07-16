Shark's best-selling upright vacuum cleaner is £110 off for Prime Day

Prime Day has officially arrived and we're seriously impressed with the amount of deals there are. From pressure washers to headphones, there's a bargain for everyone, but you're in luck if it's a new vacuum cleaner you need.

Choosing one of the best vacuum cleaners can be a pricey investment, depending on the brand and specifications you’re looking for. This means Prime Day is the best place to find an impressive model at the lowest price, and boy, have I got a good one for you today.

This corded upright vacuum cleaner from Shark is currently reduced from £259.00 to £149.00, allowing buyers to save over £100. With Anti Hair Wrap Technology and Lift-Away Technology, it's a top-performing model with a bunch of handy features.

Take a look for yourself:

Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner NZ690UK: was £259.00, now £149.00 at Amazon (save £110)

Voted as Amazon's #1 best-selling upright vacuum cleaner, make sure to grab this Shark model before stocks run out.

As mentioned, this model comes with Shark’s signature Anti Hair Wrap Technology, allowing it to actively separate and remove hair from the brush-roll as you clean. There's also two floor modes, carpet and hard floor, and its adjustable suction control helps all surfaces with just the right amount of power.

The vacuum's Lift-Away Technology allows users to simply detach the main unit from the floorhead, transforming it into a lightweight, portable vacuum cleaner. There are two attachments included, the Multi-Surface Tool and slim Crevice Tool.

