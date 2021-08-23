Save up to £100 with this huge Therabody 'BACK TO SCHOOL' Sale

Looking for a back to school deal that will help you ease up a bit? Look no further than these Theragun deals from tech wellness leading brand Therabody. The sale sees prices slashed by up to £100 and includes most of the massage guns and vibrating foam rollers the company has to offer

• Shop the Therabody Back to School sale and save up to £100 on selected massage devices

Therabody's Theragun massage gun range is the household name in percussion massage circles, and most of them are part of the sale. Sadly, the portable Theragun mini isn't, although that's pretty cheap as is, so you might as well pay full price for it.

As well massage guns, the sale also includes vibrating foam rollers and trembling massage balls to loosen up even more muscles more effectively. Truth to be told, massage guns are better used as a warm-up before workouts, as explained by Suicide Squad's John Cena here.

No discount codes are needed, and all sale items are listed exclusively on Therabody's webshop. Quick links to each product can be found below.

Theragun PRO | Was £549 | Now £449 | You save £100 at Therabody

The PRO is the top of the range Theragun and comes with a rotating arm, 300-minute battery life, smart app integration and customisable speed range. You can control the PRO using the Therabody app. Max force is 60 lbs. Now £100 off!View Deal

Theragun Elite | Was £375 | Now £350 | You save £25 at Therabody

The PRO might be the best Theragun but the Elite is the one we usually recommend as the best value for money model. It has most of the functionality of the PRO (apart from the rotating arm) and has shorter battery life (120 minutes) but for personal use, it's more than adequate. The Elite is Thegabody's quietest massage gun. Max force is 40 lbs. And now it's even cheaper. View Deal

Theragun Prime | Was £275 | Now £250 | You save £125 at Therabody

The Prime is a step down from the Elite and misses out on the little OLED screen at the back of the device (it has LED indicators, though) and one attachment (the 'Wedge'). Also, the Prime produces a little less force (30 lbs) but all things considered, for the price, it's quite a bargain still. View Deal

Theragun Wave Duo | Was £89 | Now £74 | You save £15 at Therabody

The Wave Duo has the longest battery life of the Wave products (200 mins) and weighs only 2 lbs (approx. 0.9 kg). The Duo vibration roller is curved to target muscles around the spine like the back and neck. It has five speed settings. Save £15 today!View Deal