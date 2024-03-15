Save £800 on this stunning full bronze dive watch right now!

When you think of the best dive watches on the market, a whole host of brands might come to mind. Many brands have been manufacturing divers for decades, earning prevalence within the space thanks to their heritage and history.

These days, one of the most popular manufacturers is Oris. Their range represents fantastic value for money, fusing top specs with great build quality at a reasonable price. Top that off with some interesting dial work and it's not hard to see why they're so popular.

Now, you can score one of their most popular models on an outrageously good deal! Right now, at Chisholm Hunter, the Oris Divers Cotton Candy is just £1,625 – that's a saving of £800.

Oris Divers Cotton Candy: was £2,425 , now £1,625 at Chisholm Hunter

Save £800 on the fantastic Oris Divers Cotton Candy at Chisholm Hunter. This full bronze model is paired with a pastel dial which is just interesting enough, without being too much for an everyday wear.

Oh and don't worry if the full bronze, pink dial variant isn't for you. The team also have a host of other models available at great discounts:

That's a great deal. The Cotton Candy range is well loved across the industry for its pastel dials and bronze cases. Here, though, you're getting an even better offering.

See, we'd normally talk about the Oris range as being one of the best watches in the £2,000-£3,000 range. At that price point, they offer a really complete package which has stirred great swathes of users into adding one to their collection.

Getting one for around the £1,500-£1,600 mark is frankly absurd. That's a whole lot of watch for very little cash, and should be considered one of the best value for money dive watch options you can get right now.

At this price, there is no guarantee that they'll stick around for long, though. So, if you do want to get your hands on one, it might pay to be quick.