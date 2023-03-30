Oris partners with Kermit the Frog for special edition of ProPilot X Calibre 400

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Watches and Wonders 2023 (opens in new tab) has been going on this week, and each day has shown off many exciting new novelties, including this quirky collaboration from Oris. Swiss luxury mechanical watch manufacturer, Oris has collaborated with Disney’s The Muppets Kermit the Frog to make a special edition of the ProPilot X Calibre 400.

The new ProPilot X Kermit edition (opens in new tab) watch is a reminder to not take things too seriously and to have a bit of fun when it comes to your accessories. The ProPilot X Kermit Edition is a fun and colourful timepiece that has many trademark Oris features that we know and love but in a new green colourway.

Looking at the ProPilot X Kermit Edition, the most obvious feature of the new watch is its lime green coloured dial. It’s bright and powerful, with white time markers and white-black hands filled with Super-LuminNova. To make the green really standout, the ProPilot X Kermit Edition has a 39mm titanium steel case with satin and sandblasted finishes and a 11.8mm thickness.

Another eye-catching part of the ProPilot X Kermit Edition watch is its date window. Located at the 6 o’clock mark, the date window shows a mini illustration of Kermit. This petite Kermit face will appear on the watch on the first of every month, which Oris calls ‘Kermit Day’.

(Image credit: Oris)

The ProPilot X Kermit Edition is powered by the in-house Calibre 400 movement. This automatic anti-magnetic movement is the New Standard from Oris, and it has a 4Hz frequency and 120 hour power reserve. It’s also water resistant to 100m.

Not only is Oris going green with its ProPilot X Kermit Edition watch, but the watchmaker is also focused on making its whole process green, too. During a keynote talk at Watches and Wonders, Oris debuted a short film featuring Kermit the Frog and Co-CEO of Oris, Rolf Studer. The fun video clip saw the two talking about the ProPilot X Kermit Edition watch, how important watches are to frogs (very important, obviously!), and how we all need to shift to a more green way of life.

Leading by example, Oris makes sustainably produced watches and encourages the use of recycled materials in luxury watchmaking. In 2021, the brand was certified climate neutral as the first independent mechanical watch company by ClimatePartner.

In addition to making its materials and manufacturing process more sustainable and eco-friendly, Oris also supports and partners with conservation and humanitarian organisations around the world to help clean, protect and restore the planet. Its Change for the Better campaign tackles many different areas of conservation, including plastic waste, reviving the ocean’s reefs, protecting whales and putting out wildfires.

(Image credit: Oris)

Oris encourages its wearers and prospective buyers to become more green, which is something that many of the best watch (opens in new tab) manufacturers are doing too, including Chopard and Ferdinand Berthoud. While Oris is focusing on the seriousness of protecting our planet, the watchmaker also wants to remind people to find the fun in life, and that’s where the ProPilot X Kermit Edition comes in.

The ProPilot X Kermit Edition is priced at £3,700 and Oris offers a 10 year warranty on this purchase.