Save £245 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro right now

When we think of the best Android phones on the market, you should definitely be thinking about the Google Pixel 8 Pro. As the only range of devices with both software and hardware built by Google, they have an edge over a lot of the other devices on the market.

The Pixel 8 Pro is the latest flagship from the Californian outfit, and features a host of neat, unique features. For starters, you'll find seven years of software and security updates on offer. You'll also find a Super Actua display and the Tensor G3 chipset inside.

Now, users can pick up this brilliant handset for even less. That's because it's currently 24% off at Amazon – just £754.99!

Save £245 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon. That's 24% off the list price, and represents superb value for the flagship Google handset on the market right now!

That's a stellar deal. On top of the specs we've already mentioned, users will find a killer camera setup on the back of this device. A 50MP main sensor is paired with 48MP sensors for the ultra-wide and telephoto duties, with a 5x optical zoom on the telephoto lens.

You'll also find a healthy suite of Google's AI-powered features on board. That includes a host of photography aides, like Face Unblur, Magic Eraser and more.

A long-lasting 24-hour battery life should help to ensure you don't have to spend all day tethered to a plug socket, too. Plus, with Google's Extreme Battery Saver, you can achieve up to 72 hours of usage. 

Ultimately, the Pixel 8 Pro was already a fairly good deal at full price. Sure, it wasn't quite the same value for money offering as the Google Pixel 7 Pro, but when you factor in the longevity seven years of updates affords you, it isn't hard to see why this has been such a popular choice.

With this discount, it's an absolute no-brainer. There's no word on how long this will last, but my recommendation is simple – if you want a great Android phone which will last, this is the deal for you.

