Save £120 on the Apple AirPods Max in this wireless headphones deal at Amazon

It’s all about headphones this month! We’ve been seeing tons of deals across a wide selection of popular headsets and earbuds, including devices from Beats, Grado, Sony and Apple. If you’re looking for a quality pair of over-ear wireless headphones, we’ve found a great deal on the Apple AirPods Max.
Originally priced at £549, the Apple AirPods Max are now down to £429 at Amazon, helping shoppers save £120 on these premium over-ear headphones.
View the Apple AirPods Max deal here
The Apple AirPods Max are some of the best wireless headphones that offer incredible audio quality and active noise cancellation in a comfortable stylish package. Like most Apple products, they’re quite highly-priced but they’ve been fluctuating in price over the last few months.
Apple rarely offers big price cuts so this £120 discount is definitely something to take advantage of as the Apple AirPods Max drop under £500. To view the Apple AirPods Max deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for some Apple deals.
Apple AirPods Max: was £549, now £429 at Amazon
Save £120 (22%) on the Apple AirPods Max at Amazon. The Apple AirPods Max provide impressive audio, block out unwanted noise and are designed with knit mesh and memory foam for comfortable cushioning. This deal is on the pink version of the AirPods Max. See our Apple AirPods Max review for more details.
If you’re more of an earbud fan, Amazon is also running great discounts on the original Apple AirPods. Similar to the AirPods Max, AirPods tend to go up and down in price but they’re currently £10 (8%) off at Amazon right now.
For even more Apple deals, the AirPods Pro are down to their cheapest ever price this week but you’ll need to be quick as this deal ends on Saturday 26th March. If you want even lower prices on Apple headphones and earbuds, check out our best cheap Apple AirPods deals for more.
Apple AirPods (2nd generation): was £119, now £109 at Amazon
The classic OG Apple AirPods are easy to set-up, sit comfortably in the ears and can seamlessly switch between your devices. This isn’t the lowest price that the AirPods (2nd gen) have ever been but it’s still a good price cut to take advantage of today.