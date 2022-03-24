Save £120 on the Apple AirPods Max in this wireless headphones deal at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s all about headphones this month! We’ve been seeing tons of deals across a wide selection of popular headsets and earbuds, including devices from Beats, Grado, Sony and Apple. If you’re looking for a quality pair of over-ear wireless headphones, we’ve found a great deal on the Apple AirPods Max.

Originally priced at £549, the Apple AirPods Max are now down to £429 at Amazon, helping shoppers save £120 on these premium over-ear headphones.

The Apple AirPods Max are some of the best wireless headphones that offer incredible audio quality and active noise cancellation in a comfortable stylish package. Like most Apple products, they’re quite highly-priced but they’ve been fluctuating in price over the last few months.

Apple rarely offers big price cuts so this £120 discount is definitely something to take advantage of as the Apple AirPods Max drop under £500. To view the Apple AirPods Max deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for some Apple deals.

Apple AirPods Max: was £549, now £429 at Amazon

Save £120 (22%) on the Apple AirPods Max at Amazon. The Apple AirPods Max provide impressive audio, block out unwanted noise and are designed with knit mesh and memory foam for comfortable cushioning. This deal is on the pink version of the AirPods Max. See our Apple AirPods Max review for more details.

If you’re more of an earbud fan, Amazon is also running great discounts on the original Apple AirPods. Similar to the AirPods Max, AirPods tend to go up and down in price but they’re currently £10 (8%) off at Amazon right now.

For even more Apple deals, the AirPods Pro are down to their cheapest ever price this week but you’ll need to be quick as this deal ends on Saturday 26th March. If you want even lower prices on Apple headphones and earbuds, check out our best cheap Apple AirPods deals for more.