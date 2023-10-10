Save over £300 on the Samsung The Frame in the Prime Day sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Here we go! The Amazon Prime Day sales are back and that means big deals for you. We're expert deal hunters here at T3, with decades of experience in cherry-picking the best of the best.

That's exactly what we've found this morning, with a stellar price on the Samsung The Frame. That's a unique TV, which is set within a more traditional looking picture frame, and can display different artwork when the TV isn't in use.

Right now, you can snag the 43-inch TV for just £789 at Amazon. That's a saving of over £300!

Samsung 43 Inch The Frame: was £1,099 , now £789 at Amazon

Samsung's The Frame is one of the most unique TVs on the market, doubling up as a literal work of art. Right now, you can save over £300 on the model, too!

When we tested The Frame, our reviewer was bowled over by the matte screen and the quality of the QLED display. That earned it a deserved five-stars!

I've also used one of these recently and can personally attest to the quality on offer. You'll enjoy sumptuous picture quality thanks to the 4k QLED technology used here. Plus, that matte screen is every bit as good as you'd hope. Even in fairly direct sunlight, I struggled to get any glare at all.

You'll also find a slim fit wall mount solution and the One Connect box, which offers a cable-free appearance on your wall. That's a really perfect addition here, allowing you to mount The Frame like a work of art, with minimal protruding cabling to get in the way.

Of course, as a piece of artwork first and foremost, you can even purchase customisable bezels for The Frame. That allows you to tailor the device to your space, and ensure it fits in with your existing décor.

Oh, and if you're worried about wasting energy with an always-on art display – don't be! When Art Mode is engaged, a built-in motion sensor will detect movement in the room, displaying your favourite works of art. When you leave the room, it will automatically switch to Standby Mode in a bid to save energy.

That's all powered by Samsung's Quantum Processor 4k, which intelligently upscales content and AI to adjust the brightness. That should help to ensure optimal picture quality, whether you're watching the latest movie from your favourite streaming service, or just the nine o'clock news.