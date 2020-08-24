Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 follow-up has the Motorola Razr 2 in its sights

Samsung managed to beat its fellow smartphone manufacturers to the punch last year with the Galaxy Fold - the world's first foldable phone for consumers. Unfortunately, rushing out the device to hit that goal left Samsung with a number of hardware issues to deal with, resulting in a re-launch of the device a few months later.

Samsung followed up the Fold with the Galaxy Z Flip, which was significantly sturdier and seemed to indicate that the company had overcome the hurdles presented by foldable tech. Both devices came with a hefty price tag, upwards of £1,300, but it looks like Samsung could be adding another foldable to the family which will walk the edge of affordable for most people, broadening its mass appeal.

No, we're not talking about the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which was announced at Unpacked with more details to come next month. The Korean manufacturer is reportedly making a third foldable to add to its 'Z' range that will be less expensive – perfectly positioning it to take on the upcoming Moto Razr 2.

According to SamMobile (via Tom's Guide) Samsung has a new device in the works with the model number SM-F415; as the outlet points out, the 'F' has been used by Samsung to denote foldable devices in the past, indicating this new handset is also a foldable.

Apparently the smartphone will be available with a 128GB storage option as well as a 64GB variant, which would be surprisingly measly for a premium device. A mid-range clamshell to take on the Moto Razr – which has a high price but lacks the chops to go up against Samsung's existing foldables – seems more likely; although this is pure speculation.

The device is apparently going to be available in black, blue, and green colourways, and there are plenty of other ways to bring the price down including the processor as well as materials. The Galaxy Note 20 for example features a plastic back (which Samsung calls “reinforced polycarbonate”) compared to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's glass.

If Samsung can hit the sweet spot in terms of price – or at least match the Moto Razr 2's price point – it could have a winning formula on its hands in the mid-range market.

Source: SamMobile