Samsung TV deal cuts £160 off the 5-star AU7100 4K TV at Box

The cost of living is set to really hit this month so we’ve been on the lookout for the best deals to help you save extra money on your monthly bills. If you need an upgrade on a new TV, many top brands and retailers are slashing their prices, including Samsung.

Some of the best TV deals on the market are from Samsung and right now at Box, you can save £160 on the 5-star rated Samsung AU7100. Originally priced at £499, the 43-inch Samsung AU7100 TV is now just £339, an affordable price on a high quality model.

View the Samsung 43” AU7100 TV deal at Box

The AU7100 range has some of the best Samsung TVs and is the cheapest TV collection from Samsung. In our Samsung AU7100 review , we gave the range 5 stars and commented that it “delivers bold and beautiful 4K images and its smart TV features are the best you can get in budget sets.”

This deal is on the 43-inch AU7100 which is one of the best 43-inch TVs you can buy today. When it comes to value for money, few competitors can beat Samsung on price so this 32% discount from Box is taking an already affordable model and making it even cheaper.

To view the Samsung 43” AU7100 TV deal from Box, click the link above or keep reading for more details on this popular TV range.

Samsung 2021 43” AU7100 UHD 4K HDR Smart TV: was £499, now £339 at Box

The Samsung 43” AU7100 TV runs on a Crystal Processor 4K that provides increased levels of detail and truly makes the most out of its 43-inch 4K screen. It has impressive aspects to its picture and sound performance which makes it a compelling TV option, particularly if you’re on a budget.

Why you should buy the Samsung AU7100 TV

The best selling AU7100 range from Samsung is an affordable and quality TV line that offers pretty much everything you want from a TV. The range starts at 43 inches and goes all the way up to 85 inches, depending on the size you prefer. All sizes offer a striking 4K picture quality using its Crystal Processor 4K processing engine and HDR10+.

The Samsung 43” AU7100 TV has adaptive sound and two full-range drivers that deliver a strong stereo sound and audio experience. Compared to more ‘high-tech’ models, the AU7100 audio could be better but it offers distinct sounds and Samsung has a great range of compatible sound bars to choose from.