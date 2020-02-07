Cheap 5G phone alert: Samsung SLASHES price on Galaxy A90 5G in huge deal

As 5G continues to be rolled out across the world, smartphone users everywhere are clamouring for a 5G-ready phone to help them access the next-generation technology. The problem is, 5G is too often reserved for expensive flagship phones, leaving those with smaller budgets out in the cold.

Well, Samsung has an answer. Samsung is reducing the price of the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G by a huge £270, offering it SIM-free for just £399 with a chunky 128GB of internal storage. That is simply stunning value. Check out the deal in full below:

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G with 128GB storage | was £670 | now only £399 from Samsung

A great premium phone at a mid-range price and one of the cheapest ways to get a 5G-ready handset. With a huge 6.7" screen and three rear cameras, the phone runs the high-end Snapdragon 855 chipset, ensuring you'll get great performance out of the phone for years to come. View Deal

In our review, we said the Galaxy A90 5G "remains one of the best options if you want the ultra-fast connectivity tech on your next phone, as well as a stylish outward design, and all at an affordable price."

With specs any smartphone lover would be happy with, the premium processor and large Super AMOLED screen ensures you'll be able to take full advantage of 5G to stream movies, videos, play games, upload and download big files to the cloud and more.

If multimedia's your thing, the phone also comes with a headphone jack, allowing you to save on mediocre Bluetooth connections and hook up an incredible-sounding set of wired cans. There's a reason for this, as wired headphones usually offer more comfort, better sound and, perhaps most importantly, never need to be charged.

All in all, this deal on the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is stunning value, and is a perfect choice to save yourself some money and pair it with a great SIM only deal. However, if the mid-range Samsung doesn't float your boat, you can always check out our guide to the rest of the best 5G phones on the market.