Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is almost half off in the Amazon Prime Day sale!

If you're on the hunt for some new tech, there really is no better time to buy. That's because the Amazon Prime Day sales have just started, with prices being slashed on a range of different products.

If you're in the market for a great smartwatch, you're in luck. There seem to be a lot of good deals around this time out, but perhaps none better than this Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

Still just about the current model – while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has been unveiled, it's not on shelves yet – you can snag this for almost half off right now. It's just $159.99 at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299.99, now $159.99 at Amazon

Save $140 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. This smartwatch is a top pick for most users, and this price makes it a truly unmissable bargain.

That's a seriously impressive price cut. As mentioned, the Watch 6 is still relatively new, with its successor having only been announced last week.

That means you're still getting a really great array of hardware and software features on the device. The BioActive sensor module, for example, is designed to efficiently track your health and fitness metrics, without drawing excessive power and killing your battery life.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is also great at giving insight into the quality of your exercise. That includes tips for how to maximise your activity for the day, whether you need to rest and recuperate, or push hard.

That's also true of your sleep. The Galaxy Watch gives you access to information about the quality of your sleep, and helps you to develop better sleeping habits over time.

You can even keep track of things like your BMI, body fat, skeletal muscle and more. If you're looking for a bargain smartwatch, look no further than this.