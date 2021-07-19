Samsung Galaxy Unpacked date leaks again – by the company's Russian website

We're edging closer to August which means Samsung Galaxy Unpacked (summed edition) is on the way, and the date has just been leaked via a Twitter tipster. So set your calendars for August 11, when we're set to see the next wave of foldables from the Korean tech giant.

Reputed leaker Evan Blass has shared an image from what looks like Samsung's Russian website, sharing the date and time of August's Galaxy Unpacked which is where we expect to see this year's foldables launch. If the screenshot is legitimate, expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 make their debut on Wednesday August 11, with the event kicking off at 5PM Moscow time, which translates to 7AM PST / 10AM EDT / 3PM BST.

This isn't the first time we've seen a leak come from Samsung's Russian arm that proved to be accurate; just last year, the Samsung's official Russian website shared images of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the previously unannounced Mystic Bronze colourway.

While the image doesn't explicitly give away any details other than the fact that we'll see the foldables, we can see the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3's for factor as well as the new colours for each model. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 silhouette is sporting the new olive green shade which Blass shared earlier this month, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is shown in the lilac shade which also made it into Blass' lineup of leaks.

The image doesn't give away much more than that, but if recent rumours are true, the foldables will be cheaper than last year's – a must for Samsung, now that contenders like Oppo, and Xiaomi are joining the foldable fray. With Xiaomi already nipping at its heels in terms of global smartphone shipments, the company needs to start thinking competitively now that it's ironed out the hardware kinks.

The current lineup of products we're expecting to see next month aside from the foldables includes the Galaxy Watch 4 with the new One UI Watch OS, and the Galaxy Buds 2. We've already seen the Galaxy Buds 2's revamped look thanks to a leak earlier this month, and know a little about the Watch OS which has been designed in collaboration with Google. It does appear that we won't be seeing the Galaxy S21 FE – the popular fan edition of Samsung's S series. We got a Galaxy S20 FE last year but fans could be going without this time around.

But as always, take all of this with a pinch of salt. There's no official word yet, so for now it's all leaks, rumours, and speculation.