Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 bundle deal scores slate with Book Cover cheap

Samsung makes some of the very best Android tablets on the market today. From casual use tablets that are ideal for recreational use, to professional grade slates that are great for productivity and creativity, the South Korean tablet maker has a great range of products.

Which is why when we saw this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 bundle deal over at John Lewis, which includes both the tablet and its stylish Book Cover accessory, our heads were turned.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is an affordable Android tablet that is ideal for casual use, things like streaming content off streaming services such as Netflix and Disney Plus, browsing the internet, partaking in some online shopping, playing mobile games and answering emails.

And, when it is partnered with its Book Cover case, which includes a kickstand feature, it becomes a great personal computing and entertainment device that can be used at home and on the go.

And that's why we think this bundle deal is so good – it delivers that tablet and kickstand cover with a discount applied. The full details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 bundle deal can be viewed below:

Star Deal Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 | Tablet Book Cover | Was: £203.99 | Now: £179 | Saving: £24.99

Here's a great Android tablet deal. You get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 android tablet along with its Book Cover accessory for £179. The bundle deal means you get the Book Cover free, saving a total of £24.99. A strong casual use tablet with protective cover for cheap.View Deal

