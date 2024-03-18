Samsung Galaxy S25 could get a pocket busting upgrade

The next-gen Android phone could be an even bigger proposition than the Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 standard model
(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published
Quick Summary

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is rumoured to be having a growth spurt.

Recent reports suggest that it could be growing, with a larger display size than the current generation.

If you're on the hunt for one of the best Android phones on the market, you'll know that there is a lot of choice out there. In recent years, that market segment has diversified substantially, with new players popping up seemingly every week.

That's almost always a good thing for the user. While every different make and model may not be the one for you, the continued improvements and new features push the envelope for the industry as a whole.

Irrespective of the new players, though, Samsung phones are often still regarded as the best choice. The brand have a rich and varied history across many segments of the tech world, but their phones are unquestionably the cornerstone of the range.

Now, the base model could see a growth spurt. That's according to the Korean blogger yeux1122, who enjoys something of a cult hero reputation in the work of technology insiders.

The report suggests that the base model Samsung Galaxy S25 model could grow to include a 6.36-inch display. That's up from 6.2-inches on the Samsung Galaxy S24.

That seems to tally up with reports about the upcoming iPhone 16. Rumours have suggested that may increase to a 6.3-inch display, when it releases later this year.

If both the Apple and Samsung handsets make a move to a larger handset size, it would almost certainly mark a trend for the industry at large. Sure, we've seen phones growing larger and larger for years now, but to push that even further would set a precedent.

It would also mark yet more bad news for fans of the best small phones. In the never ending quest for screen real estate, that market has all but entirely dried up. In fact, we even saw one of the last remaining pillars of that segment – the Asus Zenfone 10 – replaced with the gargantuan 6.78-inch Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra last week.

CATEGORIES
Phones
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest