Samsung Galaxy S25 could get a pocket busting upgrade

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 is rumoured to be having a growth spurt. Recent reports suggest that it could be growing, with a larger display size than the current generation.

If you're on the hunt for one of the best Android phones on the market, you'll know that there is a lot of choice out there. In recent years, that market segment has diversified substantially, with new players popping up seemingly every week.

That's almost always a good thing for the user. While every different make and model may not be the one for you, the continued improvements and new features push the envelope for the industry as a whole.

Irrespective of the new players, though, Samsung phones are often still regarded as the best choice. The brand have a rich and varied history across many segments of the tech world, but their phones are unquestionably the cornerstone of the range.

Now, the base model could see a growth spurt. That's according to the Korean blogger yeux1122, who enjoys something of a cult hero reputation in the work of technology insiders.

The report suggests that the base model Samsung Galaxy S25 model could grow to include a 6.36-inch display. That's up from 6.2-inches on the Samsung Galaxy S24.

That seems to tally up with reports about the upcoming iPhone 16. Rumours have suggested that may increase to a 6.3-inch display, when it releases later this year.

If both the Apple and Samsung handsets make a move to a larger handset size, it would almost certainly mark a trend for the industry at large. Sure, we've seen phones growing larger and larger for years now, but to push that even further would set a precedent.

It would also mark yet more bad news for fans of the best small phones. In the never ending quest for screen real estate, that market has all but entirely dried up. In fact, we even saw one of the last remaining pillars of that segment – the Asus Zenfone 10 – replaced with the gargantuan 6.78-inch Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra last week.