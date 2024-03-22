Samsung Galaxy S24 gets a huge price drop already, with the latest earbuds too

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones have only been out a couple of months but you can get an amazing deal on them already.

Amazon is listing the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra with significant amounts slashed off their respective prices when you buy them with a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The combined prices work out to be up to 16% off.

For example, you can get yourself a Galaxy S24 and the earbuds from just £853.20, while a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Buds 2 Pro will save you over £200.

Different storage sizes and colour options are available too, so this is a great deal to snap up quickly.

Samsung Galaxy S24, 128GB / Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Smartphone-Manufacturer-Extended-Earphones%2Fdp%2FB0CRHLHZ3C%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £1,018 , now £853.20 at Amazon

Save almost £165 on this combination deal for the standard Samsung Galaxy 24 and a pair of wireless ANC earbuds to go with it.

Samsung Galaxy S24+, 256GB / Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Smartphone-Manufacturer-Extended-Earphones%2Fdp%2FB0CRHLCTZ9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £1,218 , now £1,033.20 at Amazon

Go up a size to the S24+ and you get almost £185 knocked off the retail price for the phone and buds. We particularly like the "Cobalt Violet" colour, but all options are available in the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, 256GB / Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Smartphone-Manufacturer-Extended-Earphones%2Fdp%2FB0CRHK8P55%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £1,468 , now £1,258.20 at Amazon

The pinnacle of Samsung's flagship phone range, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a Titanium case and is as tech-packed as they come – a true bargain with more than £200 off.

Why choose a Samsung Galaxy S24?

One of the big new features for the entire Samsung Galaxy S24 range is Galaxy AI – a series of intelligent tools that can help you perform everyday tasks more effectively.

The system means the new handsets are among the best Android phones around. It gives you access to some amazing features, such as Circle to Search, which enables you to instantly search for something in a picture, video or text just by tapping or drawing a circle around it.

You can also now translate phone calls between two different languages in real time.

We also called the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro a "fantastic pair of noise cancelling true wireless earbuds" in our review. So you can be rest assured that you'll be getting top-notch tech with any of the deals above.