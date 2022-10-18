Samsung Galaxy S23 sounds less appealing after full specs leak

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung fans will be eagerly awaiting the next generation of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S Series. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from last year were not just some of the best Android phones, but some of the best smartphones on the market.

Yesterday, we saw the leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 benchmark, which showed off the rumoured new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the first time. While those scores weren't quite as strong as the iPhone 14, they still represented a decent performance boost over the previous generation.

But now, renowned tipster, Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), has leaked a rumoured full spec sheet for the Samsung Galaxy S23. And the results aren't good for Samsung fans.

Samsung Galaxy S23 leaked specs

You'd be forgiven for thinking Brar had mistyped S23 above that leaked spec sheet. It's so similar to the specification for the Samsung Galaxy S22 that it's hard to see – at least from a hardware perspective – what more Samsung is offering.

The battery gets a marginal increase from 3,700mAh to 3,900mAh. That's no bad thing, though it could be overshadowed by the 25W charging on offer.

Storage is also rated at 128GB or 256GB, indicating a multi-tiered offering. Last year, all models were offered with 128GB only, so that's a nice upgrade.

And of course, the headline upgrade is that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. We don't know much about it yet – it's not expected to be officially unveiled until November – but the benchmarks point to a decent enough performance boost. I just don't know if that's enough. These days, we come to expect the latest updated processor in a flagship device, and when that's the only substantial change, it can leave a handset feeling a little flat.

Hopefully, we'll see a big upgrade in terms of software. The recent Samsung One UI 5 update gave up a glimpse of what Samsung is working towards. In particular, the Bixby Text Call functionality signals an impressive new feature. Time will tell how useful it is in the real world, but it's a good sign for a software-heavy release.