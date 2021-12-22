Samsung Galaxy S22 may get a premium design upgrade borrowed from the iPhone

Here's some cheery Christmas news for you regarding the Samsung Galaxy S22. According to a reliable tipster, all three models in the Galaxy S22 line of phones will have premium-looking glass backs.

Yes, that means even the Samsung Galaxy S22 base model will offer an ultra-premium feel – something that was sorely missing in the plastic-clad Samsung Galaxy S21 entry-level phone next to the more lavish Gorilla Glass Victus-backed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Indeed it seems that Samsung could be taking a leaf out of Apple's book, with the iPhone giant having used glass backs on all three iPhone 13 models.

The info comes directly from reliable leaker Ice universe, who notes that the rear glass panel will arrive on all three models. Of course, users of the Galaxy S21 series phones mostly loved the devices, but most refrained from extending those plaudits to the "glasstic" casing on the Galaxy S21 base device.



However, with the news that Samsung is abandoning the faux glass plastic back for actual glass, those of us who decide to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 entry-level model can hopefully enjoy a premium feel for less.

More for less

This information, of course, is by no means written in stone. Samsung is renowned for switching designs and dropping design features year-to-year. Should the information prove to be accurate, though, it's definitely something we can add to our list of Samsung Galaxy S22 features we're most excited about here at T3.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 was one of the best phones of the year. But the world of the best Android phones is constantly changing, so all eyes are now on the release of the Samsung Galaxy S22. That's especially true if the entry-level S22 can offer a more premium feel and be one of the best Samsung phones ever, all the while remaining accessibly priced to the average user.