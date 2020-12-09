Samsung Galaxy S21 will have Bixby replacement to slap down iPhone 13 Siri

As Samsung Galaxy S21 rumors continue to mount, a new report suggests we could see changes to not only the new phones' hardware, but also to its software. There's much to speculate about the S21 lineup's external design, but a potential built-in app could also shake things up internally.

This potential new app could be a replacement for Samsung Daily, which itself replaced Bixby Home – and considering our complaints about Bixby in the past, it would be a welcome change. The S21 may even ditch the Bixby button altogether, which would be nice.

The trademark in question, as reported by LetsGoDigital, is for something called 'Samsung O,' filed through the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The detailed description lists a number of features, including "speech recognition software, news delivery services, computer game entertainment, social networking online services," and much more.

That certainly sounds a lot like Samsung Daily, which provides services and news for a variety of interests and hobbies. These are viewable in a multi-tab display using multiple cards. The app comes pre-installed on current Samsung phones, like the Galaxy S20, but Daily itself is also due to be replaced.

As announced last month (via SamMobile) Samsung Free will be taking over for Samsung Daily. This new app will feature more of the information you can get via Daily, but with a more streamlined design. Some cards will be discontinued with the launch of Samsung Free, though we don't know what cards in particular are on the way out, or when Free will become available.

Furthermore, we don't know what the relationship between Samsung Free and this newly registered Samsung O will be, considering they seem to offer similar services. That said, Samsung has confirmed that its One UI 3 experience will be rolling out for current Galaxy S20 phones, so we may see the new apps for ourselves sooner rather than later.

We should also be seeing the new Galaxy S21 phones soon as well, as they're slated to release in January 2021 , a month and a half ahead of their traditional launch window. The rumored lineup includes three 5G-capable phones: the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The S21 and 21 Plus are said to sport Samsung's new blade bezel , which mimics the iPhone 12's flat-edged design. The S21 Ultra, however, will be sticking with the current edge display. Prices, screen sizes, and support for Samsung's S-Pen also vary between the three models.

Considering the January launch window, it shouldn't be long before we hear more about this trio of new phones. CES 2021, an all-digital event running January 11-14, seems a likely place to reveal them, as well as this mysterious Samsung O app if we haven't heard more by then.