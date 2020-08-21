Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra wielding THIS iPhone 13-killing feature

Samsung launched its Galaxy S20 series earlier this year, making waves in the industry with the Galaxy S20 Ultra's impressive specs and insanely powerful quad-camera system, with a 108MP wide-angle main lens accompanied by a 48MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide, and ToF DepthVision lenses.

Now that the Galaxy Note 20 has landed, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is set for an official update next month – as Samsung detailed at Unpacked – all eyes are on the follow-up smartphone; the Galaxy S21 (or Galaxy S30, depending on what Samsung decides to call it), and the leaks have already started to trickle out.

Twitter leaker Ice Universe, known for their reliable tips – especially when it comes to Samsung – has just dropped a couple of tweets about the Korean tech giant's next flagship. First up, it looks like the next handset will be dubbed the Galaxy S21, rather than jumping from the Galaxy S20 to the Galaxy S30, like it did with the leap in naming conventions from the Galaxy S10 to the Galaxy S20.

Of course, this could just be a placeholder name, given the fact that the new range has a cryptic codename. We don't know what the 'U' alludes to, but it could refer to any number of things from a declaration of a customer-centric approach in a similar vein to Nintendo's usage of the letter with the Wii U, to an under-display camera as some are speculating, to representing a U-turn in some aspect of the product or ethos around it.

Despite it being fairly early to be talking about the next flagship, Ice Universe has shared a surprising tip about the Galaxy S21 Ultra's camera, stating that we're in for another 108MP camera on the series' premium handset offering.

Apparently Samsung won't be using the ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, but an upgraded sensor codenamed ISOCELL Bright HM2 (via SamMobile) which isn't very creative as codenames go, but at least it's to the point.

Galaxy S21 Ultra，Still 108MP, the sensor is the successor to HM1August 19, 2020

There were rumours that the next Samsung flagship would house a next-gen 150MP Nonacell camera sensor, but if Ice Universe is on the money, that's no longer on the cards.

Of course, nothing is official until we hear word from Samsung, but that's not going to be for a while and no doubt the gaggle of leakers will have more juicy titbits for us going forward about what to expect from the Galaxy S21 in the coming months.