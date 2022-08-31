Samsung Galaxy S21 owners just got an amazing free Android upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Great news for owners of the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra – you've just got Android 13 awesomeness.

Specifically, Samsung is rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta update to Galaxy S21 phone range right now.

The new Android 13 hotness comes in the form of a firmware update, which has a download size of 1.96GB, and can be grabbed on all unlocked handsets.

And if you own a Samsung Galaxy S21 handset you'll definitely want to get a piece of the Android 13 action, as this update brings a bunch of new features, including an enhanced camera app, loads of extra customisation options, stacked widgets, security and privacy improvements as well as much more.

With this update applied, your S21 phone will be transformed into one of the absolute best Android phones on the market today.

Any unlocked Galaxy S21 handset, such as this S21 Ultra, can get the Android 13 One UI 5.0 beta update. (Image credit: Future)

Grabbing the Android 13 One UI 5.0 beta update is simple.

First you need to download the Samsung Members app and log into it with your Samsung account details.

Once signed in you can then select the Samsung Galaxy S21 One UI 5.0 beta program and register your device.

Once registered your handset will then get the hot new Android 13 update within a few minutes, letting you download the 1.96GB file and install it.

And, that's it. Your Galaxy S21 will now have access to all the great new One UI 5.0 features and performance upgrades.