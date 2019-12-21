Samsung Galaxy S11 will be even faster than the iPhone 11 Pro

When it launches in 2020, Samsung Galaxy S11 is going to be 25% faster than its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S10. At least, that's what's going to happen if it adopts the latest chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

Given the Samsung Galaxy S10 is packing the current generation model, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, it seems very likely. The 865 is set to power the next generation of Android phones, and it's full of powerful little tricks.

What about the Samsung Galaxy S11's main rival, the Huawei P40?

Qualcomm claims its new chipset is approximately 25% faster than last year's model, which is already very fast. The advantage of a faster, more powerful chip is that more complex tasks, such as processing an advanced night mode shot, will take a mere fraction of the time it does currently. It is said to process 2 gigapixels per seconds, loading images and video with lightning speed. It's also, of course, designed with 5G in mind, and it's set to be even faster than the iPhone 11 Pro.

This could pair extremely well with the Samsung Galaxy S11, which is reported to be packing a 108MP camera and 5G capabilities as standard. Instantaneous rendering of hyper-detailed images and uploading them to your social media network of choice in a fraction of a second? Count us in.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

The chip by Qualcomm, the world's largest chipmaker, is only set to make its way into top-end flagship phones, but it also debuted the new midtier Snapdragon 765 and 765G, which is allegedly designed specially for gaming phones. The chip is said to "enable multi-camera capabilities that capture over a billion shades of color plus AI-enhanced entertainment that immerses users deep in the action". So, uh, you know it's good.

Qualcomm envisages its chips to be in phones as early as "the first quarter of 2020". Which, coincidentally, lines up nicely with Samsung Galaxy S11's purported 18 February release date. Could the S11 be the very first phone packing the next-generation chipset? We'll know for sure once 2020 hits and the chip begins to make its way into the phones of tomorrow. Stay tuned.

Liked this?