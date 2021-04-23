Samsung Galaxy phones now come with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free at EE

If you've been looking to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free and could do with a new Samsung Galaxy phone upgrade then this is your lucky day.

That's because it has just been confirmed that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now comes free for 12 months with any purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S20 FE 5G or A52 5G on a Smart Plan through UK network EE.

That means that instead of having to pay £130 to score a year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which allows access to hundreds of games like Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves and Halo: The Master Chief Collection, you now have to pay nothing.

To get the free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you just have to purchase a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, S20 FE 5G or A52 5G on a Smart Plan at EE up to the end of 13 May 2021.

And, the best thing about this offer is that the phones that bag you the free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are among the absolute best phones and best Android phones on the market today.

In our Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review we said that the phone was "flagship in every way", while in our Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review we said it was a "powerful phone with an excellent camera".

Meanwhile, in our Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review we said that the handset was "the ideal entry point into Samsung's premium range" of phones.

And, well, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the best-in-class Netflix-for-games subscription service. It delivers hundreds of quality games to play and, thanks to this offer, you can get that service completely free for an entire year.

And thanks to Xbox’s cloud gaming service, you can now enjoy Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on your new Android mobile phone as well as your Xbox home console.

To see the latest prices on a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription as well as some top-rated Samsung Galaxy phones check out today's best deals below.