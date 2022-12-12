Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While hype is now building toward the incoming new Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship, which will come running Android 13 out of the box, more than forty already released Samsung Galaxy phones have also just got access to the free Android 13 update, too.

That means that, chances are, if you are a user of one of the best Samsung Galaxy phones then you can grab and install the Android 13 update right now and get access to all its great new features and performance upgrades.

Here is the total list of Samsung Galaxy phones that now have access to Android 13.

Galaxy S-series phones:

Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note-series phones:

Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy A-series phones:

Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy M-series phones:

Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M62, Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy M22

Galaxy Z-series phones:

Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy F-series phones:

Galaxy F62, Galaxy F42 5G

Other Galaxy devices with access to the Android 13 update:

Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Quantum 2, Galaxy Xcover 5

If you own one of the devices above then you can now download and install the Android 13 update. To do this, simply navigate to your system options menu and then select the 'Software update' section.

The T3 take: A great free upgrade for Samsung Galaxy phone users

There's no doubt that, in my mind, this is the most impressive software update roll-out there has ever been in the mobile phone industry. Samsung has not just brought the new Android 13 operating system to just a few of its most recent and expensive phones, which has been the common behavior for years among phone makers, but has brought it to phones that have been on the market for years and come in at a variety of price points.

Indeed, when budget phones like the Samsung Galaxy A23 are getting Android 13 then you know that this is a comprehensive roll-out. Over 40 Samsung Galaxy devices now have access to Android 13 and the list keeps on growing, too.

And, you know, full credit needs to be extended here to Samsung, who is adding serious value to these phones and breathing fresh life into all of them. Which at a time when many phone users are going through a cost-of-living crisis and can't afford a new smartphone upgrade, will be very welcome.

Android 13 on Samsung Galaxy phones improves performance, battery life and security, as well as bringing great new features, themes and apps, too. As such, it is a must-grab update in my mind and I recommend all Samsung phone users who haven't already got the update to download and install it now.