Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Unpacked launch event just got tease revealed

Do bigger things is the catchphrase for the next Sammy reveal event

By

It looks like Samsung just teased the Unpacked launch event date for its next smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8.

The official Samsung account tweeted a short GIF video with the words: “Save the date! August 23, 2017 #DoBiggerThings”. 

The video was an animation showing a stylus, aka S Pen, writing out the “Do bigger things” words within what appears to be a phone edging. It then named the Unpacked event with that 23 August date again and a link.

The link was to the Samsung Newsroom which reveals the event will take place at Park Avenue Armory in New York City at 11am (EST). The site also teases the Note 8 saying: “Samsung Electronics will reveal the latest member of the Galaxy family with the ultimate multitasking device for those who want to do bigger things with their phone.”

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumoured to feature the near bezel free Super AMOLED Infinity Display of the Galaxy S8 but at a larger 6.2-inch size. 

The Note 8 is also expected to feature facial recognition to unlock, a Snapdragon 835 CPU, up to 6GB of RAM, a dual-lens camera with 12MP and 13MP sensors plus up to a 3,500mAh battery.

The event will be live streamed via the Samsung website but expect full coverage of the big reveal right here on T3 where we’ll have plenty more details for you to enjoy.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Rumours

More about Samsung Galaxy Note 86

