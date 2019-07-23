Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro specs SMOKED by new phone

For months now the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro smartphones have been subject to leak after leak where both handsets' new hardware and next-gen features have been revealed, and often by respected leaksters, too, adding weight to the information's authenticity.

Simply put, based off these leaked specs both phones look like they are set to be serious upgrades over last year's models, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro, seemingly making them instant upgrades for phone buyers.

Well, actually, maybe not, as a brand new phone has just screamed out of left field and absolutely smoked those handset's slated specs with what can only be described as hyper-premium, flagship-killing power and performance.

That powerhouse new smartphone? The brand new Asus ROG Phone II, which was officially unveiled via press release yesterday. And, you only have to take one look at its specs to see just how worried Huawei and Samsung should be.

Not only does the Asus ROG Phone II come with the state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU, which has been overclocked up to 2.96GHz for even greater performance, but it also comes with the world's first 120Hz/1ms AMOLED display (6.59-inch, 2340 x 1080) and what can only be described as a titanically large 6,000mAh battery.

Elsewhere, the phone comes with 12GB of RAM, an overclocked Adreno 640 GPU, and a cutting-edge 3D vapor chamber cooling system, too. And that is not to forget the ROG Phone II's 512GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage and ROG HyperCharge 30W charger that is capable of delivering 66% charge in just 58 minutes.

To put those specs in context, going off the very latest information that dropped in the last 24 hours, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is slated to come with a 6.3-inch 1080p screen, a Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825 processor (depending on territory), 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space and a 3,500mAh battery.

Equally, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is currently called to come with a 6.7-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, HiSilicon Kirin 985 processor and a 4,200 mAh battery. 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage are also expected.

As can be seen, even if these rumoured specs for the Note 10 and Mate 30 Pro are conservative, on the whole they still get nowhere near those of the ASUS ROG Phone II, which trumps them at almost every turn.

Now, of course, the Asus ROG Phone II doesn't come with 5G support, which is something that is expected to be included in both the Note 10 and Mate 30 Pro, and very little has been revealed about its camera system, either. So it looks like the ROG Phone II could very well be brought back down to earth in the eyes of phone lovers yet, as 5G is the future of phone connections and the ability to take quality snaps is a key pillar of any phone.

However, with the device delivering so much insane power and futuristic features, it sure is going to be hard if the price is competitive to ignore the ASUS, and especially so for people who prize mobile gaming highly.

Naturally, T3 will shortly be reviewing the phone in full, so be sure to check back in soon for our official verdict.