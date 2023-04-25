Samsung Galaxy foldable phones sound less appealing after charging specs leak

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're on the lookout for the best foldable phone, chances are you'll be steered towards Samsung. Their current crop of folding handsets – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – are widely considered to be some of the best on the market, despite stiff competition.

That's a dominant position, and one that hasn't looked like slowing down. Sure, alternatives like the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Motorola Razr have muddied the waters somewhat, but it seems Samsung have an answer.

We've seen a host of leaks for the next generation of foldable Samsung phones, which suggest a big upgrade is coming. Most notably, there's rumoured to be a marked performance upgrade across the range. Recent leaked Geekbench scores show a significant leap, which could put them on par with a host of traditional slab phones.

It's not all plain sailing, though. According to notorious tech tipster and Samsung insider, Ice Universe (opens in new tab), both of the new models will still be limited in the charging stakes. In a tweet, Ice shared the information, which appears to have been taken from a regulatory listing. Accompanying the image, Ice said, "Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 still 25w charge."

That's a shame, though not entirely a surprise. Samsung have been routinely behind in terms of charging speed, ever since the issues with some of their older batteries made headline news.

However, slab phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have made the jump to 45w charging. Many were hoping to see that mirrored on the foldable side, too.

While there's been no official confirmation of a launch date for these handsets, recent rumours have suggested that they could see the light of day a little earlier than expected, with a rumoured July launch date. Expect to hear more about these models before then, too.