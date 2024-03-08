Samsung's Nothing Phone (2a) rival fully reviewed ahead of launch

Quick summary A full video review of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A55 has been leaked online. The phone is expected to have a 6.64-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Exynos 1480 processor, and a triple-lens rear camera system.

Samsung is preparing to launch its Galaxy A devices, with the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 due to be announced on 11 March. It seems that someone has jumped the gun, however, with a full 15-minute video review of the new handset being shared online.

The video has surfaced (via Android Headlines) on Chinese video streaming site Bilibili from YouTuber MadCoby. There's a link to the YouTube version (presumably the same video) which isn't yet live, suggesting that it's an accidental early posting to the site.

The video is in Russian, so the voiceover might not be immediately useful unless you speak the language, but some of Samsung's promo footage makes its way into the video and you get to see the forthcoming device from all angles, with confirmation of most of the specs too.

Revealed are the flattened sides of the device, which is now said to have an aluminium frame, while there's an interesting bump around the volume and power buttons on the side. This appears to be the Awesome Lime colour, which looks like a sort of pale yellow - but does have some depth to it.

There's a quick comparison to the Galaxy A54, evidence of the IP67 protection it is expected to offer. The author confirms Android 14 with One UI 6.1, and also shows off Galaxy AI doing some enhancing on photos - although it's still not confirmed if all the Galaxy AI features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are included.

This could be an important phone for Samsung. Although its unlikely to top the best smartphones charts, it's the most obvious mid-range rival to the Nothing phone (2a) that has just been announced.

Confirming the Samsung Galaxy A55 specs

The video reveals that the phone is equipped with a 6.64-inch AMOLED display, with 2430 x 1080 pixel resolution (488ppi) and that it has a 120Hz refresh rate. It's also confirmed that it support HDR10+ to make the visuals pop - and from the video it does look like a nice and vibrant display.

Moving onto the processor, and as per previous leaks, the Galaxy A55 will be powered by the Exynos 1480, with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage options. Everything is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 25W wired charging. That will see it charging in 1 hour and 15 minutes, while the author's battery tests reveal you can expect 11 hours of social media use or 14 hours of video streaming.

Moving onto the cameras and we have a 32-megapixel f/2.2 camera on the front, while there's a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera on the rear, offering OIS, along with a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide and a 5-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens - so the same configuration as the Galaxy A54 from 2023.

None of this really comes as much of a surprise, but if you want an early look at Samsung's next phone, it's there for your delectation.