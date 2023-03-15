Samsung Galaxy A54 and A34 official: ‘awesome’ mid-range phones revealed

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung has taken the wrappers off of its latest handsets, the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 and Samsung Galaxy A34 range, both coming with an ‘awesome’ selection of colours and streamlined features for those who don’t want to fork out for a full-on flagship.

Given the 2022 versions of these phones (the A33 and A53 range) were some of the best budget handsets around, we were excited to see if these new models rank among the best Samsung phones.

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G specs revealed

First up is the Samsung Galaxy A34. The cheaper phone of the two comes with a 6.6-inch panel (120Hz FHD+ AMOLED), a 13MP selfie camera and a triple camera system on the back.

Despite the slightly larger screen size, the Samsung Galaxy A34 is almost identical to the more premium Samsung Galaxy A54 (more on this below).

The only way to really tell the difference between the two is the camera on the front, with the Galaxy A54 having a 13MP selfie shooter that is situated in Samsung’s ‘Infinity U’ notch on the front of the device.

Flip the phone over and the three lenses are no longer in their own camera bump but, much like what was shown off on the S23 range, the lenses are now separate. The cameras on show here use: 48MP, 8MP and 5MP sensors.

Other specs include a 5,000mAh battery (which Samsung reckons will last you for two whole days), a more budget-conscious Dimensity 1080 chipset and the phone is IP67 dust and water-resistant.

There are two versions of the Samsung Galaxy A34. One comes with 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM, while there’s also a 256GB / 8GB variant. You can also bump the storage up, thanks to an included microSD card slot.

As for those previously teased ‘awesome’ colours, Samsung has gone all-out with the naming conventions, with the Samsung Galaxy A34 coming in Awesome Violet, Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite and Awesome Silver. The Silver one is actually awesome, as it is the only one to feature a gradient paint job.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 will cost £349 (128GB / 6GB) and £399 (256GB / 8GB), depending on which version you choose. Read our full Samsung Galaxy A54 preview for more details.

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specs revealed

If you want to go a little more premium then the Samsung Galaxy A54 is the one for you, with its slightly smaller 6.4-inch screen (also a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED) that comes with a punch-hole 32MP selfie camera on the front.

The triple-camera array on the rear is upgraded from what’s on the Galaxy A34, too, with the sensors used being: 50MP, 12MP and 5MP.

The processor on show here is an Exynos 1380 processor (looks like Samsung is keeping Snapdragon chips just for its flagship range), while the 5,000mAh battery is the same as in both the Galaxy A34 and the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Colour-wise, we are back into ‘awesome’ territory here, with the Samsung Galaxy A54 available in: Awesome Violet, Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite and Awesome White.

The Silver gradient version is only available for the cheaper A34 which is a shame.

Price-wise, the Samsung Galaxy A34 will cost £349 (128GB / 6GB), £399 (256GB / 8GB); the Samsung Galaxy A54 will cost £449 (128GB / 8GB) and £499 (256GB / 8GB).

The Samsung Galaxy A54 and A34 range release date is later this month.