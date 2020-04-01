Ring video doorbell deals: 50% off Ring Video Doorbell 2; Discounts on Ring Elite camera and Ring Pro camera at B&H

Check out B&H's Ring video doorbell deal and save yourself up to 50% on a new Ring video doorbell!

Video doorbell camera's are picking up traction these days with everyone doing their best to follow social distancing protocols. Being stuck at home, it's become the norm to have everything delivered. We're ordering supplies left and right to keep our homes stocked and families fed. For homeowners and renters, having a video doorbell is an excellent tool to help keep your family safe and aware.

Sometimes the cost may be a bit too much too justify getting one though. With some video doorbells costing upwards of $400, at a time like this it can be tough to justify a purchase of that size. Thankfully, we're finding some excellent deals on these important products. Going on now at B&H, you can save big on a handful of Ring video doorbell products.

With discounts on the Ring Video Doorbell 2, Ring Pro Video Doorbell, and Ring Video Doorbell Elite, now is the perfect time to grab a Wi-Fi enabled video doorbell for your home. Ring video doorbells provide complete visibility and control of your front door, with live video feeds and alerts to let you know who's at your door. The newer models even feature night vision for additional home security.

All of this can be easily controlled from an easy to use smart phone app, so you can actively respond to visitors as they arrive. Ring video doorbells are super easy to install and feature easy to follow instructions for users of any tech level.

Don't sit on a deal like this! With savings of up to 50% off on some Ring video doorbells at B&H, now is the time to beef up that home security a bit and grab yourself a Wi-Fi enabled video doorbell.



Ring Video Doorbell Deals

There are five Ring video doorbell models on sale over at B&H, with savings of up to 50% off on the Ring Video Doorbell 2. Each version comes with a video doorbell camera, but some may have additional accessories or features you may want to check out.

Read on to get a quick breakdown of each deal and see which Ring Video Doorbell deal is right for you.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 w/ Night Vision | Was: $199 | Now: $99 | Save $100 at B&H

Ring's second version of its basic video doorbell package, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 features full 1080p live video playback, 160 degree field of view and night vision functionality. For anyone looking for a basic Wi-Fi video doorbell and want to save 50%, this is the option to go with!View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Night Vision | Was: $249 | Now: $159| Save $90 at B&H

The same great features as the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with one major difference – the Ring Video Doorbell Pro can be hardwired in place of your original doorbell. I recommend this option for anyone looking to upgrade their current doorbell into the 21st century.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro & Chime Pro Bundle | Was: $299 | Now: $179 | Save $120 at B&H

Take the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and add a nifty Chime Pro to the mix. The Chime Pro is an additional chime that not only acts as a second alert device it also boosts the Wi-Fi range for other compatible Ring devices.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Elite | Was: $499 | Now: $349 | Save $150 at B&H

Take all the great features of the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Video Doorbell Po, then add recording capabilities and live view on-demand video AND audio to the mix and you've got the Ring Video Doorbell Elite. Recording does require a paid subscription, but provides the ultimate level of security and protection.View Deal

Ring Door View Cam | Was: $199 | Now: $149 | Save $50 at B&H

All the great features of the Ring Video Doorbell 2 as a replacement for your door's peephole. Features two-way audio communication so you can talk directly with visitors at your door along with motion sensors that feature programmable motion zones. Connects with other Ring devices via Wi-Fi for a complete security package.View Deal

While all of these will provide high-resolution video from your front door, you'll want to go with the Ring Video Doorbell Elite if you want to be able to communicate with whomever's knocking. On sale for just $349, it's quite an appealing price and is hard to pass up.

All of the deals are excellent price drops and are the perfect opportunity to get yourself a video doorbell for cheap.

