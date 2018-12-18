Revealed: the hand luggage essential to help you survive a budget flight

Do you have a budget flight coming up? Whether it's a short hop over to Europe, or a long haul slog to somewhere more exotic, there's one item that will vastly improve your flight experience.

Travel experts at The Points Guy have recently revealed the all important item to include in your cabin baggage, resulting in more peaceful and calmer flights.

They advise packing (and wearing) noise-cancelling headphones.

It's a simple tip, but is super effective.

“Announcements typically hit just as you are nodding off for your nap, so a nice pair of noise-cancelling headphones would ensure a little peace and quiet on your flight,” The Points Guy contributor Lori Zaino said.

But, which noise cancelling headphones should you go for?

The brilliant Sony WH-1000XM3 currently sit atop T3's best noise cancelling headphone guide, closely followed by the Bowers & Wilkins PX and Bose QuietComfort 35 II.

The Points Guy also listed items you should leave at home, especially if you're travelling with Ryanair, now that the low-cost airline’s hand luggage rules are so strict.

“There are few more heavy and bulky items than bottled liquids, gels and aerosols, and they are also prone to leaking and can cause a security concern.

“Items such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash and sunblock can be bought at your destination for minimal amounts versus luggage costs with most airlines.”

So, will you be following The Points Guy's tips? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter.